Forsta AP Fonden Takes $2.06 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after buying an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,957,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $159,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

NYSE KSU opened at $136.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

