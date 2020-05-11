State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $159,189,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $34,653,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,006,000 after purchasing an additional 585,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after acquiring an additional 530,317 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the period.

OMC opened at $55.11 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

