BlackRock Inc. Sells 460,862 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,475,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.67% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $702,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OHI opened at $27.58 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

