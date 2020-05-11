Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

GS stock opened at $185.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

