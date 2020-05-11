LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.29 ($135.23).

FRA:LEG opened at €112.52 ($130.84) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.63. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Analyst Recommendations for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

