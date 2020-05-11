SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 28,583 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 245.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $54.77 on Monday. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

