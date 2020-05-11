SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,165 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 326.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

NYSE WSO opened at $162.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.66. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

