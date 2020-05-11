Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 81,789 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $187,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

