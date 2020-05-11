Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $822,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,872,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 237.4% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 352,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

