SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 38,172 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2,109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMP opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.