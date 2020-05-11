SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after acquiring an additional 536,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,428 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

SEIC opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

