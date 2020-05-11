Comerica Bank Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 581.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

Paycom Software stock opened at $272.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.49. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

