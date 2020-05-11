SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,955 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of SLM worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

