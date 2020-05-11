SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,860,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.57.

NYSE:HII opened at $180.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

