SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 379,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $73,432,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $24,475,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Xerox by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 628,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 452,119 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.