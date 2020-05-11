Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,454,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,467,000 after purchasing an additional 287,039 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 233,746 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,317,000 after purchasing an additional 237,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,615 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

