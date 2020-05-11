Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

