Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

