Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

