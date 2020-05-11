Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $115,540,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 823,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,482,773 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

