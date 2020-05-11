Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

NYSE DRI opened at $74.72 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

