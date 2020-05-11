BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,606,633 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.70% of Huntington Bancshares worth $728,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

