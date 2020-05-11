Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,930.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

