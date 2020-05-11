Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $97.59 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.