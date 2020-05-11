Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.96 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $340.30 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

