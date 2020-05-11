Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $925.83 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $739.07 and its 200 day moving average is $797.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,520 shares of company stock worth $327,059,976. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

