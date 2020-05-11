Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 56,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 340,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.35 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.