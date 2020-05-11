Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 119 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

