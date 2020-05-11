Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in United Rentals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $3,537,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in United Rentals by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $119.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

