Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $88.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.