Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($91.74).

HEN3 stock opened at €77.88 ($90.56) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

