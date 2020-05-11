Warburg Research Reiterates €79.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €79.00 ($91.86) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.89 ($91.74).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €77.88 ($90.56) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.