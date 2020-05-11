Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $580,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,306,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $161.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

