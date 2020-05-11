Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 9,287 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $210.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.