BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $142.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a positive rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.67.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

