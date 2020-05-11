BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $142.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ALXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a positive rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.67.
NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
