Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSU opened at $136.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.71.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Raymond James cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

