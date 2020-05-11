73,468 Shares in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Guardant Health by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Guardant Health by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 386,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 63,971 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $4,683,956.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,169,387 shares in the company, valued at $232,062,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,383 shares of company stock valued at $32,384,431. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH opened at $88.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

