Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,772 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.