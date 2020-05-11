Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Spire worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 160.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $73.46 on Monday. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.