Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 20,171 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $8,785,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

BWA stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

