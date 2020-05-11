KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $171.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,049 shares of company stock worth $1,471,251 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

