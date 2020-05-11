Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,031,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Hess by 104.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

