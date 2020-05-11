Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,034 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $117.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

