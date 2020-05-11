SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 366.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Washington Federal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Washington Federal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

