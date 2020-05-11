SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $404,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

