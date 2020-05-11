Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,423 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 641,000 shares of company stock worth $14,221,590. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

