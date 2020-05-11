Sigma Planning Corp Has $453,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group raised B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

