State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 73,001 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

