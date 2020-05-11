SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 137,459 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,459 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WP Carey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

