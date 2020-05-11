Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,102 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PVH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NYSE PVH opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.